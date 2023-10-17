Mudgee Big W site for sale, expressions of interest open for potential buyer

The Big W Mudgee site is for sale.
Real Estate group Colliers is calling for expressions of interest (EOI) for the prominent Mudgee location which includes Big W and BWS Liquor.
Completed in 2005 at the former Kellets department store site, the centre comprises of a recently upgraded Big W, alongside BWS Liquor and is also supported by two additional national retailers EB Games and Muffin Break as well as the large car park space.
Big W is being offered to market by the Colliers team of James Wilson and Ben Wilkinson, with price expectations of $15 million. The centre has a fully leased net income of $901,225 per annum according to Colliers and is the largest freestanding retail tenancy in the Mudgee CBD.
"Big W Mudgee has an outstanding occupancy history, having been fully occupied since opening in 2005," Mr Wilkinson said in a release.
"With total sales up 8 per cent in FY23, Big W has experienced strong annual sales performance, with a low occupancy cost of circa four per cent and supported by the catchments robust economy outputting $6.3 billion across numerous major industry sectors including agriculture, tourism, and mining, positioning itself as a secure long-term investment.
"... the low occupancy rate combined with minimal specialty tenants will be attractive for private investors and unlisted funds."
The EOI campaign end on Wednesday, November 8.
