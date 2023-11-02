Mudgee Guardian
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Gulgong students get a special hands-on at Ulan Coal

By Staff Reporters
November 2 2023 - 1:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A group of more than 60 students from Gulgong Public School explored the inner workings of the Ulan Coal Mine complex as part of a recent excursion.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.