Gulgong students get a special hands-on at Ulan Coal

A group of more than 60 students from Gulgong Public School explored the inner workings of the Ulan Coal Mine complex as part of a recent excursion.
During their visit which took place over two days to the Glencore site, the year 3 and 4 students were taken on a guided tour and given the opportunity to climb aboard a haul truck, before heading off to watch the drag line up-close.
Environment and Community Coordinator, Amanda Sales, expressed her delight at the students' enthusiasm.
"It's fantastic to see the genuine curiosity and interest displayed by the students," Amanda said.
"Their excitement at the tree planting activity was infectious. They loved getting their hands dirty and learning more about the rehabilitation we do at site."
Commenting on the visit, Gulgong Public School Deputy Principal, Sarah Price, said it was a memorable excursion for all.
"The trip to Ulan Coal Complex was a fantastic experience for the students," Sarah said.
"Many of the students have parents or relatives who work onsite, so getting to witness their work in action was a special moment."
