Rising river water levels explained as release aims to spur on fish species

The height of Mudgee's creeks and rivers has increased in recent weeks with some wondering where the water came from following a relatively dry Spring.
For the first time, water releases in the Cudgegong River will target threatened native fish in a bid to support their breeding cycles.
The water levels are due to an environmental flow release, designed to boost river productivity and improve catfish, blackfish and Murray cod nesting conditions over the summer period.
The release has two main components. A three-week pulse - which is currently in action - for river productivity. And slightly raised base flows over summer that will help freshwater catfish, northern river blackfish and Murray cod nest in the Cudgegong river.
"The current plan is to use up to 9,000 megalitres of Environmental Water Allowance in accordance with the water sharing plan," the spokesperson said.
"This flow was designed by NSW DPE in partnership with NSW Dept Primary Industry - Fisheries and the Macquarie-Cudgegong Environmental Flows Advisory Group."
You can find out how native fish will benefit from the planned 9,000 megalitres across spring and summer at a community barbecue in Lawson Park East Mudgee on Wednesday evening, November 1.
People upstream of Mudgee will see water levels temporarily rise by up to 60cm at the Rocky Waterhole bridge for around 21 days in late October and early November. During summer, fish nesting flows will see water levels rise by around 2-5 centimetres.
Following Windamere Dam's rules changing on July 1, the previous automatic releases triggered by dam inflows were swapped out for rules allowing more targeted management.
The free community BBQ will be held on Wednesday, November 1 at Lawson Park East Mudgee from 5:30pm to 8pm. Please RSVP for catering purposes to tamara.macdonald@environment.nsw.gov.au or 0439 059 856.
