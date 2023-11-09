Mudgee District Motorcycle Club is in trouble.
Just six people turned up to a recent club AGM, putting the club on life support and forcing its remaining members to grapple with what they say are prohibitive operational costs. The club, which has a nearly 50-year history in the region, could fold.
President of Mudgee District Motorcycle Club (Mudgee MX), Jeff Dray - whose father was a club president back in the day - said that a number factors are adding up and putting financial pressure on the club that is based at Mudgee's Australian Rural Education Centre (AREC).
"While AREC has been a good home for the club, it has always held it back," Mr Dray said.
"AREC is a popular venue, often hosting weddings and other motoring events that the MX club must work around, leaving a comparatively paltry number of open weekends available for their own events."
Read more:
The club pays a $10,000 a year per month hire fee to AREC, even when not holding an event. The club recently negotiated that cost down from $12,000 but Jeff said this is still too high when you factor in water and other costs. The hire fee is equivalent to $192 per week.
"The hire fee is an annual fee because the land is used for the motocross track the entire year and AREC does not have the use of that land, whether or not Mudgee MX hold any events," a statement from AREC management said.
"AREC site reservations are processed on a first come first served basis, so for bookings made early there are minimal clashes. Last minute bookings or changes can have conflicts. AREC has not held weddings for many years, events on site are generally from other community groups.
"This change was made despite increasing operating costs for AREC and reflect AREC's commitment to supporting the community within the bounds of a viable not-for-profit organisation. Water usage is charged separately at cost price."
"We can't run in the summer months pretty much - December, January of February because it's too hot," Mr Dray said.
"No one really wants to do sports at that time of the year plus all of June and July is pretty much out for the field days
"We're not left with much, plus we're left with big gaps where we just pay monthly fees.
"So our problem right out of the stands at the moment is we've gone down to about two and a half grand in the bank, which is bugger all. Realistically all we're doing is getting enough money to pay AREC fees."
And that money is dwindling.
"There's a fair bit of upkeep with motorbike tracks - trying to make them fresh and new and you've got to water the crap out of them so the dust doesn't come to town. Even our bobcat at the moment is broken down. We don't have any money to fix that so we can't prep the truck properly," he said.
Jeff estimates that the club needs about $5,000 in the bank to make it through Christmas.
A planned event for November 4 was cancelled when, due to insufficient rider registrations, most categories offered did not have sufficient entrants to create a viable event - an event the club was relying on.
"With increasingly crazy club costs and lack of interest from locals we have found it impossible to maintain our lease costs for the AREC site this season... As it stands at the moment we will not be racing in 2024," he said.
"Sad news for a club with over 50 years history in our area."
If the club was able to find an alternative site, it isn't simply a matter of moving locations. If Mudgee MX do not renew their lease, they are required to remove all of their property and infrastructure from the AREC site and level the area at a cost, according to Jeff of approximately $20,000.
AREC is a not-for-profit, self-funded, registered charity and is not funded by local Government. AREC doesn't receive external funding, so expenses need to be covered by income generated from site users, including wages, supplies, maintenance, cleaning, rates and utilities.
AREC management told the Mudgee Guardian that they are always open to meaningful discussions that could produce a positive outcome for both parties.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.