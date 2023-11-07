Rosie's Chicken comes to Mudgee as popular cafe looks to expand across the region

A popular small business in Mudgee is preparing to make some big moves.
Daily Dose, a cafe and fast food restaurant in Mudgee's west end opened in February and already its owner is mulling expansion plans. Mudgee will soon be home to Rosie's Chicken outlet located at the Market Street location with the cult favourite fried chicken being available as early as next week, November 15.
Owner Shaun Riley said there is healthy excitement around town for the fried chicken fest.
"On average 50 per cent of the people that we talked to have heard of it before and then the other half have not. So it'll be quite interesting to see how it goes here," Mr Riley said.
"It's hard to explain, but everyone who seems to have had it before kind of all seem to say that it's like KFC, but somehow better."
Read more:
Five years ago Shaun was on a road trip to the Gold Coast when he called into a business and saw that they had just installed the Rosie's Chicken system.
"I remember trying it and thinking to myself 'If I ever have a food business, I have to have this in there.'," he said.
Since Daily Dose opened it has remained steadily popular, allowing Shaun to expand and recently extend business hours. Shaun revealed he is eyeing a possible Gulgong Daily Dose expansion and a standalone Mudgee site for Rosie's Chicken if it proves popular.
"It's been really important to us to try and get to the seven days a week mark as soon as possible with having the current challenges of staffing," he said.
"The business within itself is fantastic. We're seeing growths of usually 10 to 15 per cent every week. We're averaging - obviously, it'll soon start to level out - but we're averaging sort of around 15 per cent growth per quarter. Which in these current times is good.
"With the Rosie's addition, it is a permanent fixture at the Daily Dose but it's also a trial for Mudgee. To see whether or not it would warrant a standalone version."
Rosie's Chicken CEO David Coles said he is optimistic about the new Mudgee offering.
"We've found a very good business in Mudgee, that shares our view about yummy chicken, and we will be adding Rosie's in," Mr Coles said.
"This Mudgee business also does its own fantastic fresh-brewed coffee. Give Rosie's Chicken a try if you come past. We think you'll all like it."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.