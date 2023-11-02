Mudgee Guardian
NSW Police investigate cause of bushfires near Mudgee

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated November 3 2023 - 10:31pm, first published 10:11am
Police believe a series of fires in the region's north, one of which came perilously close to an explosive manufacturing facility, may have been deliberately lit.

