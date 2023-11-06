Mudgee Guardian
Disruptions coming to Rylstone and Kandos area mobile services as Telstra prepares for 5G

By Staff Reporters
November 6 2023 - 1:11pm
This week the Kandos and Rylstone area will see mobile infrastructure upgrades to mobile towers in the area by Telstra as it prepares to switch on 4G coverage in the area.

