Disruptions coming to Rylstone and Kandos area mobile services as Telstra prepares for 5G

This week the Kandos and Rylstone area will see mobile infrastructure upgrades to mobile towers in the area by Telstra as it prepares to switch on 4G coverage in the area.
In addition, the work will also pave the way for 5G coverage to be switched on once the 3G network closes in June 2024.
The work will temporarily impact Telstra mobile coverage at various times from Wednesday the 8th of November to Friday the 17th of November 2023.
The upgrades will temporarily impact mobile coverage at various times between Wednesday, November 8 at 9am to Tuesday, November 14 at 6pm. Temporary outages will be experienced on Wednesday the 15th and Thursday the 16th of November as well.
Telstra said if all goes according to plan and weather permitting the mobile upgrade will be completed on the 17th of November 2023.
Landline services, NBN internet services and mobile coverage from other providers will not be impacted. Any calls to Triple Zero from a Telstra mobile when the site is off air will automatically be diverted to any working mobile network for connection to emergency services.
"There's never a good time to undertake this sort of work but once it's completed it will mean better mobile services for local residents," Regional General Manager, Chris Taylor said.
Telstra acknowledged that a number of local businesses rely on EFTPOS services and may be impacted during the outage.
'We know many businesses use the Telstra network for their EFTPOS terminals. However, Telstra does not operate the EFTPOS network; it is operated by financial institutions. Many EFTPOS terminals can also be connected using fixed line or Wi-Fi/nbn internet connections,' Telstra said in a release.
'Retailers should contact their bank for more information and details on how to switch between these methods to ensure continuous service.'
Telstra announced in 2019 its intention to close the 3G network in June 2024 and will re purpose the low band 850MHz spectrum to expand the 5G network.
