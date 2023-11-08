Three local charities have been given a boost thanks to the 2023 Mid-West Music Quest organised by local radio station Real FM, with a total of $2,400 raised by ticket sales for the final concert held in August.
Quest compere Keely Rooney recently dropped in to Gulgong Vinnies, We Care Community Shop in Mudgee and the Community Charity Shop in Kandos to present them with $800 each towards their work in the local community.
Mid-West Music Quest organizer Jenny Burrow said it was exciting and satisfying to see such good results. She said all the quest entrants and everyone who bought a ticket to the final should be proud of their contribution.
Jenny also thanked the quest's sponsors, saying their support meant 100 per cent of the money from ticket sales could go to this year's chosen charities.
The non-profit music quest will go ahead again in 2024, with a date yet to be confirmed.
