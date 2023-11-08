Mudgee Guardian
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Mudgee region charities get a boost thanks to music quest

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 8 2023 - 2:01pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Three local charities have been given a boost thanks to the 2023 Mid-West Music Quest organised by local radio station Real FM, with a total of $2,400 raised by ticket sales for the final concert held in August.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.