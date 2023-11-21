Five minutes with: Life coach Hayley O'Brien

Hayley O'Brien is a qualified personal development coach based in Gulgong. She work alongside clients to help them achieve their big ambitions and really enjoy their lives. She's also wife to an Irish man and mother to twin girls. She's also one of our intelligent experts in our Ask an Expert section.
What do you love the Central West?
The people. The people. The people.
What was your inspiration for starting The Coached Co?
10 years ago I discovered the difference between living and LIVING. From there my love and passion for personal development just unfolded and took a life of its own.
What's the big secret to being a successful business owner and mother?
There are three factors I've used to guide me in this season of life - my definition of success, my values and in defining what "enough" is in every aspect of my life - and being good to myself when I don't get it right.
What's something you're working on improving?
When connecting with people concentrate on being interested not interesting.
What's the best advice you've ever received?
"Don't leave that Champagne on the fridge, today is a good reason to pop it" - A very wise friend of mine.
Central West Recommendations
Best business
I'm rule breaking and naming a charity - Life Charity Focus Nyngan
Read more:
Best place to eat
The Zin House Mudgee
Best event to attend
The Long Table Nyngan
Hidden Gem:
Ganguddy-Dunns Swamp at Rylstone
