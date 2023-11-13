Formal farewell as Mudgee High seniors say sayonara in style

The Mudgee High School Class of 2023 had their long-awaited and well-earned formal night on Friday, November 10.
The event, held at Putta Bucca House, was well attended and the graduating class looked great in all their finery. This was the first time the event has been held at the Putta Bucca venue. It proved a beautiful and fitting setting.
The group's fundraising efforts reached their culmination with the handing over of a cheque for a little more than $28,000 to the recipients.
Read more:
The Mudgee VRA, represented by Mr Anthony Stewart, and the linked to the Hearts of Cudgegong DEFIB project, represented by Ms Rebecca Redfern, were on hand to accept the cheque from the school's retiring captains.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.