Touch carnival a roaring success with Mudgee crowned club champions

Mudgee was touch football heaven when the Mudgee Touch Association hosted the Don Green Western Junior Championships at Glen Willow.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Teams from Newcastle, Dubbo, Orange, Singleton and Parks attended the competition with players ranging from the U10s to the U18s. Visitors were reportedly impressed by Mudgee's state of the art facilities and country hospitality.
With such fantastic results, Mudgee Touch was awarded Club Champions of the event. Club President Erin Perini said she was delighted.
"The event was a huge success, we had over 50 teams attend and participate and our Mudgee Representative teams proved they were a force to be reckoned with," Club President, Erin Perini said.
"We had so many visiting teams commenting about the immaculate fields and in complete awe that the grass on field two was real.
"Next we have senior state cup in December, thr Peter Wilson Junior Tournament in February and the Junior State Cup in February. Followed by some of our senior players participating in nationals at Coffs Harbour in March then our grand finals concluding our local competition at the end of March.
"Hopefully we can manage to secure some more tournaments next year."
Read more:
Perini didn't hesitate when asked about the possibility of Mudgee hosting future touch tournaments.
"Our facilities are one of the best in the state and we welcome the opportunity to host any carnival/tournament," she said.
"We have been very lucky to host Country Champs and Don Green this year and hope we can continue to work with both Hornets and NSW Touch to host future tournaments. It is a boost for our region and our sport."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.