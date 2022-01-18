sport, local-sport,

It's not too often you see head coaches talk about their departure before they have even taken charge of a game. But that's exactly what Andrew Pull did when he discussed his appointment as the Western Rams women's coach for 2022. Jess Skinner was once again in line to lead the side this year, with Pull to act as her assistant. But Skinner received an offer to be an assistant coach with the Newcastle Knights' NRLW squad and jumped at the chance. So up stepped the current Woodbridge Cup president. "As it all happened at the last minute, I went from assistant coach to head coach," Pull said. "It's pretty much only for the one year. We've had a great ladies coach the last couple seasons with Jess and it's not just about getting the girls to play footy, we want to get them in these coaching roles. "There's probably five or six good female coaches who could do it, but they're all still playing rugby league at the moment. As they finish up playing, I'm sure we'll end up with a head female coach which I think is important we keep supporting that." A preliminary squad of 25 players was picked to trial for the team, with the first training session having taken place on Sunday. "It was really good. I was so impressed how quick we gelled," Pull added. "The thing about rep footy is everyone knows how to play, it's just about making them play together and helping that happen." If there's one thing that Pull wants to bring to the team, it's allowing players to be the best version of themselves. "With all my footy I like to promote the rugby league players to use their skills," he added. "Sometimes you see in big games where clubs go back to one off the ruck and kick for the corners and wait until the opposition make a mistake; I'm not into that at all. "If you can pass, pass; if you're a runner, run and if you can kick, kick and bring all your skills to the game and let's use the them. That's my philosophy on it." The head coach also noted there will be plenty of opportunity for newcomers to shine this season, with nine players from last year's team unavailable for various reasons. But he won't be going about it alone. After making her Rams debut last year, Orange's Bridie McClure has decided to take a step back from playing in 2022. Instead, she will be on Pull's staff as assistant coach. "She really knows her rugby league," Pull said. "I have no doubt she'll be an asset to the team. She was running some defensive drills on Sunday and it's exciting to have her on board."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/781d75ae-1296-4be6-8741-888885709bb2.png/r10_0_1920_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg