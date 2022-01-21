newsletters, editors-pick-list,

You could say Zoe Freeman was born to dance. At just one-years-old, the now seven-year-old Dream Dance Academy student took her first look inside a dance studio where her mother worked. Whether it was something she grew to love or meant to be, there's no questioning how much Zoe Freeman loves to dance. MG: When did you first start and why? I officially started dancing when I was two-years-old but I was at the studio when I was one (there are videos of me with a dummy in my mouth). I started dancing at a studio in Cobar because my mum was a dance teacher. MG: What styles do you dance? My favourite is jazz but I do ballet, lyrical, tap, hip hop, acro & performance groups MG: What are your two all-time highlights moments with dancing? My highlight is performing. I love performing on stage at eisteddfods and our end of year concerts. My favourite performance was when I got to dance with my mum and dad when I was four in a fundraising dance competition. MG: What is it you love most about it? I love dancing because it is fun, dancing with my friends and performing on stage. I love learning lots of different moves and trying to get better. MG: What's your favourite dancing/sports movie? I love watching "Feel the Beat". MG: Who is your dance idol? I look up to my mum and all of my dance teachers - Miss Katie, Miss Robyn, Miss Amy and Miss Angie. MG: Where do you see yourself in dance? I see myself learning new things and having lots of fun dancing with my friends. I want to perform and become a dance teacher. This is the fifth of multiple Q and A pieces to come featuring Dream Dance Academy students.

