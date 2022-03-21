newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A jockey was taken to hospital prior to the second race at Towac Park on Sunday. Jake Pracey-Holmes' Khitaamy was a late scratch from the opening MCSigns Class 2 Handicap (1000 metres) with the exact reason not initially known. But a spokeswoman for NSW Ambulance confirmed that paramedics were called to the racecourse at around 2pm to treat the jockey. "We received a call just after 2pm on Sunday, March 20 to the racecourse on Canobolas Road," she said. "The jockey fell off his horse and cracked a rib with paramedics suspecting a fractured rib. He was taken to Orange Base Hospital in a stable condition." Just prior to the second run of the day at 2.25pm, a race in which Pracey-Holmes was due to ride Wiseman, was when the ambulance arrived at the racecourse. The Gulgong-based jockey was already being treated by the paramedics on scene when the second group of paramedics arrived. Sky Racing commentators described the incident which saw the jockey injured as "a bust up in the gates" and that Pracey-Holmes was "a little bit worse for ware." They added that it was "bad luck for Jake and hopefully it comes back all clear." The second race was delayed as a result of the medical incident, but when it did get back underway it was the New Zealand horse Chooseday Nights ($4.20) ridden by Mathew Cahill who took home the win. Earlier in the day in race number one, it was Suprina ($1.25) which came into the opener as the scorching hot favourite. Ridden by Cahill, the pair opened up a big lead early on and it was all but decided after 100 metres. Orange trainer Alison Smith had two horses in the opener, with Gorgeous Am I ($14) running home second in a photo finish.

