Community feedback wanted on the Operational Plan and Delivery Program

Do you want your say on what activities the Mid Western Regional Council focusses on this financial year? Council's Draft 2022/23 Operational Plan and Delivery Program is now on public exhibition with submissions invited from the community. The Operational Plan sets out the projects and activities which Council is committed to over the coming financial year, with measures, time frames, and responsibilities identified. Council's General Manager Brad Cam said late last year the community was invited to put forward their budget proposals to be included in the draft operational plan. "Thank you to all the residents that took the time to submit their proposals, once again we received a good response from the community," Mr Cam said. "These proposals were considered and some have been incorporated into the draft operational plan. READ MORE: "We're now inviting the community to review the plan and consider what Council is committing to for the upcoming financial year." In conjunction with these documents Council's Community Plan Towards 2040 is also on exhibition. This is Council's highest level strategic plan and sets out the community's vision for the future - where the region is and where they want to be. It has been developed following an extensive consultation with more than 1500 residents. Their input provides the direction of the plan. All plans are available to view online at Council's website where feedback can also be submitted. Submissions close Friday, May 20. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

