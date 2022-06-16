A Kandos woman has escaped conviction despite pleading guilty in Mudgee Local Court to two counts of common assault (domestic violence) and contravening an apprehended domestic violence order.
Brydie Knihinicki was sentenced without conviction to a two-year conditional release order on June 8 with the provision that she remains in psychological treatment.
According to court documents, Knihinicki got into an argument with the victim following his return to a Cox Street address in Mudgee about 12pm on May 8 this year after he attended a concert in Bathurst the day before.
The court heard the 22-year-old approached the victim when he was sitting on the lounge and began hitting him in the face, while a child was present, causing his nose to bleed.
Knihinicki also slapped the victim in the face in front of a child during an argument the next day.
The victim told Knihinicki he would call the police after another argument broke out on May 10.
The victim blocked Knihinicki's phone number and called police after receiving multiple calls from her following another argument on May 10, the court was told.
Police arrived just after 9am at the victim's work site to get his statements before meeting Knihinicki at the Cox Street address at 10.10am.
Knihinicki was arrested and taken to Mudgee Police Station where she later declined to be interviewed, court documents reveal.
During sentencing in open court, Magistrate David Day questioned why the victim and Knihinicki were constantly arguing, and said "it's clear there are some unresolved relationship concerns".
"What's the problem? Most people who live together don't punch each other," Magistrate Day said.
"It's got a lot to do with my mental health," Knihinicki replied.
Magistrate Day said the court could afford Knihinicki, who was currently placed on a community correction order, one more opportunity to "manage her psychological deficits".
