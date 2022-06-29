Two junior Mudgee Gulgong Wolves teams have left a lasting impression on their Western counterparts after taking the trophies at a recent gala day.
The under 10s and under 11s proved to be full of mite on June 26, dismissing their opponents including the Western NSW representative teams, in the finals stages of the Forbes-held event.
The under 11s were tasked with outdoing the Western reps in the grand final after suffering a defeat to them in round two. But with grit and determination, they got the job done to win 2-1.
"The other side were a bit shocked by the little Mudgee team. It was the ultimate win," Mudgee Gulgong Wolves under 11s assistant coach, Phil Scotti said.
"The kids were buggered, it was their fifth game of the day. It came down to grit, and they won because they wanted to."
As for the under 10s who beat Western NSW in the semi (2-1), they squared off with Forbes in the final round and won 2-0.
"One of the highlights was beating Western NSW in the semi-finals. It was a big ask but they dug deep and got it done," Mudgee Gulgong Wolves under 10s coach, Adam Muscat said.
"We beat Forbes, who were undefeated in the comp, in the grand final to pretty much steal the trophy from them."
The results are proof that hard work and dedication is the recipe for success, according to the coaches.
"There are no individuals, there are no superstars in my team, we are all superstars. And if we work as a team, we get the results. I think they're starting to believe that," Muscat said.
"It certainly means we're doing something right," Scotti said.
The Mudgee Gulgong Wolves also had their under 8s and under 9s boys, under 10s girls, under 12s boys and under 14s girls participating in the gala day.
