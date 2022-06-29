Mudgee Guardian

Mudgee Gulgong Wolves FC under 10s, under 11s win Forbes gala day

Updated June 29 2022
Under 11s: Back row - Andrew Palmer, Joshua Palmer, Cooper Downes, Sebastian Turner, Archie George, Chaise Stewart, Phil Scotti, Louis Rodgers. Front - Raffaele Scotti, Ed McGilvray, Harrison Steven, Bryson Allen, Oliver Price. Picture: Supplied

Two junior Mudgee Gulgong Wolves teams have left a lasting impression on their Western counterparts after taking the trophies at a recent gala day.

