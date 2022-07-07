Mudgee Guardian

Warrant issued for the arrest of Peter James Pye who was caught driving while disqualified

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
July 7 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrant issued for the arrest of a Mudgee man with an 'appalling' record

A warrant for the arrest of a Mudgee man was issued after he failed to appear at court on Tuesday for getting behind the wheel of a car with a cancelled licence.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.