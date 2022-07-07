Warrant issued for the arrest of a Mudgee man with an 'appalling' record

A warrant for the arrest of a Mudgee man was issued after he failed to appear at court on Tuesday for getting behind the wheel of a car with a cancelled licence.
Peter James Pye was convicted in his absence at Mudgee Local Court for driving while disqualified.
Police said they were travelling north along the Castlereagh Highway in Mudgee about 1.30am on May 1 this year when they saw Pye travelling in a white tray-back utility in the opposite direction, court documents reveal.
The 42-year-old drove past police and turned left onto Putta Butta Road. Police turned around and followed Pye before stopping him for a random alcohol breath test.
The court heard police approached the driver's side window and asked Pye for his licence. "I left it at home," he replied.
"I was just coming back from a family member's place and heading home."
Police checks revealed the Market Street resident was disqualified from driving at the time.
Magistrate Greg Grogin described Pye's record as "appalling" during sentencing in open court on July 5, noting his previous driving-related offences.
The court was told Pye was serving a community correction order for intimidation at the time of the offence.
