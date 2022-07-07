Man who punched a pub worker in the face labelled a 'total pest' in court

A 31-year-old man who was kicked out of a Mudgee pub for behaving violently towards staff has been convicted.
Wade James Jacob was sentenced in Mudgee Local Court on July 5 after pleading guilty to failing to leave a premises when required, re-entering a premises when excluded and behaving in an offensive manner.
According to court documents, Jacob told a staff member at the Oriental Hotel in Mudgee that he would "have another f***ing five" drinks after he had been refused service of alcohol at 10.35pm on June 4 this year.
Jacob was escorted from the premises and told not to return after he punched a staff member in the face.
Jacob soon re-entered the location and began shadow boxing while verbally abusing the victim.
The court was told this occurred at least twice before Jacob made an attempt to punch the victim once again.
Police patrolling the area saw the altercation out the front of the premises and stopped to assist. Jacob was handcuffed and taken to Mudgee Police Station.
The court heard that Jacob was highly agitated, verbally abusive and threatening while in custody.
During sentencing, Magistrate Greg Grogin noted Jacob's two previous charges in 2018 of the same nature and described him as a "total pest".
"It seems you have made a habit of this. You can't even offer an explanation because of how intoxicated you were," Magistrate Grogin said.
Jacob was fined $1,210 and sentenced to a 12-month community correction order with the condition he abstain from alcohol for four months.
