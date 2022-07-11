Illegal guns seized from 55-year-old's Bocoble property

A man has been fined $970 after police seized a number of firearms from his Bocoble property.
Kevin Richard Woodroff was convicted in his absence at Mudgee Local Court on July 5 to three counts of possessing an unauthorised firearm, three counts of possessing an unregistered firearm and one count of possessing ammunition without a licence or permit.
According to court documents, police said they attended a Bocoble address at 2.40pm on May 3 this year following a Crime Stoppers report that indicated Woodroff was in possession of illegal guns.
The 55-year-old met police at the location and informed officers of the firearms that he alleged belonged to his deceased father.
Woodroff led police to a small standalone building where three guns - a Stirling Model .22lr bolt action rifle, I. Hollis and Sons London single barrel 12g shotgun and "bully" single shot .22 short - were found dismantled into separate pieces.
The court heard that the bolt and magazine for the Stirling was located in a separate area of the room with 57 rounds of .22lr ammunition.
Woodroff told police he wanted to hand the guns and ammunition in under the national firearms amnesty but was under the impression he had to have a licence.
The firearms and ammunition were seized by police and taken to Mudgee Police Station where they were entered as exhibits, the court was told.
Magistrate Greg Grogin found the seven offences proven in Woodroff's absence during sentencing.
"There needs to be a deterrence in relation to firearms," Magistrate Grogin said.
