Mudgee Guardian

Kevin Richard Woodroff sentenced in his absence at Mudgee Local Court for a string of firearms offences

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated July 11 2022 - 11:11pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Illegal guns seized from 55-year-old's Bocoble property

A man has been fined $970 after police seized a number of firearms from his Bocoble property.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.