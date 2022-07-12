'I'm gonna kill her': Man convicted of domestic violence offences

A Kandos man has been convicted of three domestic violence-related offences.
The man - who cannot be identified for legal reasons - pleaded guilty in Mudgee Local Court on July 5 to common assault (DV), damaging property (DV) and intimidation (DV).
The man was drinking at a licensed premises in Rylstone with the victim on the evening of June 10 this year, court documents reveal.
The pair left the location in separate vehicles and met up at a look-out on the outskirts of Kandos to stop and argue.
The man and the victim then returned to a Kandos address at 1am the following morning where they continued to argue in the front yard.
The court heard the man wanted to leave the location but was refused access to his vehicle from the victim who had his keys.
A wrestle broke out between the pair before the man kicked the front driver's side panel of the victim's car, causing a dent, which sparked a second fight on the front lawn.
"I'm gonna drive her head into the ground ... I'm gonna cave her head in ... I'm gonna kill her," he said in a recorded conversation with someone while the victim was present.
Police arrived and arrested the man who was taken to Kandos Police Station.
The victim suffered a small cut on her nose as a result of the fights.
During sentencing in open court, the man described his actions as "out of character"; a claim Magistrate Greg Grogin disputed.
"You've got a previous apprehended violence order. How can you say it's out of character?" Magistrate Grogin questioned.
"Everyone should feel safe at home, it's their castle. Domestic violence is not to be tolerated by anybody."
The man was fined $1,760 and sentenced to an 18-month community correction order with the condition he abstain from alcohol for four months.
