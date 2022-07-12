Woman who bit a man during an argument told to hang her head in shame

A Kandos woman who bit a person during a heated argument has been convicted of domestic violence offences.
The woman - who cannot be identified for legal reasons - pleaded guilty to common assault (DV) and intentionally damaging property (DV) in Mudgee Local Court on July 5.
Advertisement
According to court documents, an argument between the woman and the victim took place at a Kandos lookout after they had both been drinking at a licensed premises in Rylstone on the evening of June 10 this year.
The argument turned physical when the woman hit the victim several times in the chest.
The court was told the pair separated and returned to a Kandos address at 1am the following morning, where they continued the argument in the front yard.
The fight became physical when the woman bit the victim several times on the arm and chest after he took her phone.
The woman hit the victim again and later told police she did so out of fear for her safety.
After separating, the woman keyed the victim's car causing multiple deep scratches to the paint before a wrestle between the two broke out on the front lawn.
Police arrived and arrested the victim while the woman remained at the location. She admitted to her actions in a recorded interview that took place when police returned on June 12, the court heard.
During sentencing Magistrate Greg Grogin said the woman, who described her actions as "silly" in open court, ought to hang her head in shame.
"You bit him several times on the arm and chest. Your behaviour is irresponsible and criminal ... keying a car is just childish," Magistrate Grogin said.
The woman was fined $1,540 and sentenced to a 12-month community correction order with the condition she abstain from alcohol for four months.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.