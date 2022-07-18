Mudgee Guardian

Mudgee Rescue Squad purchase latest equipment to greater assist Mid-Western residents in time of need

By Newsroom
July 18 2022 - 5:00am
Mathew Croake (Moolarben Coal) and some of the Mudgee Rescue Squad team who are pleased with their new safety equipment. Picture: Supplied

The Mudgee Rescue Squad will be able to greater assist locals in need after receiving a donation to purchase two new pieces of equipment.

