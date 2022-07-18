The Mudgee Rescue Squad will be able to greater assist locals in need after receiving a donation to purchase two new pieces of equipment.
The need for a thermal scope became apparent when the team experienced visibility issues when searching for a missing person in the surrounding hillside.
In addition to the thermal scope, the Mudgee Rescue Squad have purchased an off-road vehicle recovery board as part of the $2,000 donated by Moolarben Coal.
Assistant training officer at Mudgee Rescue Squad, Geoff Hawes said ensuring the team have the newest equipment available has always been a priority.
"We have 20 dedicated members who work tirelessly to provide a helping hand, anywhere, anytime," he said.
"We are always focused on making sure we have the latest in equipment to help people in the event of a serious motor accident.
"We rely solely on volunteers and community donations. Moolarben Coal have provided us with a lot of funding support over the years and we greatly appreciate it."
The Mudgee Rescue Squad is part of the Volunteer Rescue Association (VRA) Rescue NSW and aims to save, preserve, and protect human life and property in day-to-day situations.
"Community groups like the Mudgee Rescue Squad are the backbone of our community. They provide a critical service when we need it most and we are pleased we could help them purchase new equipment to continue their great work," Moolarben Coal Operations Manager, Cris Shadbolt said.
