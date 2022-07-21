Thousands of Mudgee residents have been left with questions after receiving a six-page letter from council identifying their homes as flood prone.
A rise in insurance premiums and a dip in housing values are the two major concerns playing on the minds of residents who received the letter titled 'addressing the existing, future and continuing flood risk at Mudgee'.
During the Mid-Western Regional Council meeting on July 20, council's director of operations Julian Geddes admitted the letter may have "missed the mark" in terms of providing an adequate explanation and classification of affected homes, a sentiment that was shared by Mudgee identity, Hugh Bateman.
"I don't know how many letters have gone out ... but there is a concern among residents in regards to insurance and value of properties. The communication in regards to this has been woeful," Mr Bateman said.
At last year's council meeting on March 17, the motion to adopt the flood study commissioned by WMA Water Pty Ltd in 2018 was moved unanimously without discussion, with the recently posted letters a part of that process.
According to Mr Geddes, while there have been other flood studies done in the past, there are two core points of difference in this particular study that are likely to have instigated community concern, including that of insurance premiums.
"It now models the probable maximum flood level and also takes into account overland flow. That's why so many residents have received letters," he said.
"Insurance companies use a lot of different factors to determine what a premium would be on your property. If you are concerned, contact them directly to see how they classify storm and water damage.
"Most of the overland flow is likely to be low risk and low volume. This isn't designed to cause any concern for people but it's certainly something the council wanted to do in terms of advising residents their property had been subject to the flood study."
During council's public forum at the Wednesday night meeting, Clinton Lamont spoke on behalf of his mother, Virginia, whose property located at the top end of Court Street was categorised in the 'light blue' section of the map contained in the letter.
"My mum has lived at her residence since the 80s. She's worked all her life to pay off that home. I'm not worried about the insurance, I just want someone to tell my mum where the water is coming from because at the moment, this isn't very clear," he said.
"I don't understand ... She lives on a corner and on the top end of a hill.
The only way flooding is going to occur is if it falls directly out of the sky. But isn't that every house in Australia?- Clinton Lamont
In response to Mr Lamont, councillor Peter Shelley along with Mr Geddes clarified the possibility for identified homes to be removed from the map.
"The homes, especially identified in the light blue, can be changed. Those maps will hopefully reduce, but not by a great deal. It's not entirely set in stone," Cr Shelley said.
"If you happen to be in the light blue area, you're more than likely to have a very minimal impact in terms of flooding," Mr Geddes said.
Mayor Des Kennedy, who is also a recipient of the letter, stressed the importance of residents filling out the attached survey, with feedback and local knowledge of the area to influence the final model.
"Be as blunt as you like. If you've been there for 30 years and can say there's never been flood water on this block, that's the knowledge they need to go to the next step," mayor Kennedy said.
"It's really important that if you've received one of those letters to fill in that survey or jump online and fill it out because it really does inform the next stages of our flood study investigations," Mr Geddes added.
The next step in the process is the development of a risk management study which will address the "real risks" associated with flooding in those areas.
"This is all really about - and flood studies are all about - managing the risk of flooding and damage to property as well as risk of life," Mr Geddes said.
"The benefit of having flood studies is we have the most up to date knowledge with how and where flood water moves across the area."
Mayor Kennedy confirmed that a flood study committee consisting of councillors, consultants, council staff and two to three community members will be formed as part of the overall process.
