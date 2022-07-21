Mudgee Guardian
Subscriber

Mid-Western Regional Council address flood study letter concerns at July meeting

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated July 21 2022 - 3:21am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clinton and Virginia Lamont outside of the Mid-Western Regional Council building after addressing their flood study letter questions to council. Picture: Jay-Anna Mobbs

Thousands of Mudgee residents have been left with questions after receiving a six-page letter from council identifying their homes as flood prone.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.