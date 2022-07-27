Mudgee Guardian
Our People

Mudgee NALAG centre launch new home on Market Street after bidding farewell to Mortimer Street location

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
July 27 2022 - 2:00am
Inside the new Mudgee NALAG centre

New beginnings - that's what it's all about for Mudgee's National Association for Loss and Grief (NALAG) centre who have bid farewell to their home of eight years after securing a new, central location.

