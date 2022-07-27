New beginnings - that's what it's all about for Mudgee's National Association for Loss and Grief (NALAG) centre who have bid farewell to their home of eight years after securing a new, central location.
Members of the branch sought to find a new location in May after the site they had been operating out of since 2014 on Mortimer Street had become 'unsafe'.
With significant community support and a little bit of luck, the volunteers launched their new home at 79 Market Street on July 26 surrounded by members and guests.
"It's a new beginning in that we have to look at doing things a bit differently. It's also more of a shopfront, and being in a commercial area is going to attract people," Mudgee NALAG's first member, Sue Grant-Frost said.
"We used to rent the other building so it was never really long term and it had rising damp so we knew eventually we would have to leave. This is a permanent place for us where we can gather, do training, have meetings and so on," Mudgee NALAG branch co-ordinator, Liz Mayberry said.
"We were lucky to find this space. It needed a lot of work but our team of volunteers, friends and family all jumped in to help. We also had incredible support from individuals and businesses in the community.
"That sense of community is what's sticking with me. It's how we got the site to where it is today."
With the aim to encourage and promote education of loss, grieff, bereavement and trauma, plans for the centre to host programs are underway.
"There are plans to use the centre for community education programs such as suicide prevention and working with children experiencing loss and grief," Ms Mayberry said.
"Grief affects everyone in different ways, and if you don't have a support network, or want to talk to someone who isn't family, our trained volunteers offer one-on-one support, either at the centre or via phone, free of charge."
The group have extended an invitation to others in the community to attend their weekly 'yarning morning tea' each Tuesday at 10am.
The NALAG Centre, located down the hallway between The Quick Brown Fox and The Honeypot Boutique is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10am till 4pm.
For enquiries or making appointments, phone 6882 9222 or head to www.nalag.org.au.
