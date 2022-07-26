One of the region's hallmark events is set to return later this year with new stallholders and bigger crowd numbers than ever before.
After a two-year long break due to COVID-19, Flavours of Mudgee will welcome 65 local stallholders - including 13 new producers - and guests to Church and Market Streets on Saturday, September 24.
The event has historically attracted more than 12,000 people from different towns, including those from the Mudgee region, attributing to a $2.2 million injection into the local economy.
In 2019, there was a record crowd of 12,133 people in attendance - a 10 per cent increase in numbers from 2018.
''This event is a huge favourite with locals and visitors alike and Council is expecting a huge turnout this year," Mid-Western Regional Council mayor, Des Kennedy said.
"The event is extremely important to the local economy and a great chance to enjoy the best the region has to offer."
Flavours of Mudgee is a free event however tasting packages are available for those who wish to sample products and produce from stallholders.
Tasting packages will be available at flavoursofmudgee.com.au from September 1 and include a 2022 souvenir glass and five tasting tokens for $25.
Kid's packages will also be available for $10 each, including a souvenir Flavours Kids cup and three tokens, redeemable at participating stalls.
Flavours of Mudgee will be held from 4pm to 8pm on the day.
For more information, follow Flavours of Mudgee on Facebook or visit www.flavoursofmudgee.com.au.
