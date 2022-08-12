Mudgee Guardian
Patricia Mary Gossage pleaded guilty in Mudgee Local Court to high-range drink driving

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
August 12 2022
Woman convicted after crashing into parked car on her way home from Anzac Day outing

A life-long resident of Mudgee has been convicted of high-range drinking driving after she crashed into a parked vehicle on her way home from Anzac Day celebrations.

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

