Woman convicted after crashing into parked car on her way home from Anzac Day outing

A life-long resident of Mudgee has been convicted of high-range drinking driving after she crashed into a parked vehicle on her way home from Anzac Day celebrations.
Patricia Mary Gossage pleaded guilty in Mudgee Local Court on August 2 to driving with a high-range PCA.
According to court documents, the 64-year-old was driving a silver Subaru Liberty west along Denison Street in Mudgee about 6.30pm on April 25 this year.
A short time later, Gossage crashed into a parked Mazda 3 on Denison Street, causing it to push into a Toyota Hilux that was parked in a driveway.
The court heard that no one suffered any injuries however all vehicles were damaged.
Police arrived a short time later after receiving reports from witnesses.
"It's all my fault, I was driving, I know I'll be over the limit," Gossage said to police once they arrived.
Gossage was arrested and taken to Mudgee Police Station where she returned an alcohol reading of 0.186.
She told police she drunk two stubbies of Tooheys extra dry throughout the day.
The court was told that the offence put Gossage in breach of a two-year conditional release order that she received in Mudgee Local Court on August 19, 2020 for mid-range drink driving.
That order was revoked and she was resentenced to another 18-month conditional release order from August 2 this year, with supervision by community corrections at Bathurst.
During sentencing, Magistrate Kasey Pearce said it was clear Gossage had "an issue with alcohol" after she was given the benefit of the doubt on her last appearance at court.
"Whether you're prepared to admit it or not - there's a problem," Magistrate Pearce said.
"If you drink, there's no issue with that. It's when you get behind the wheel of a car ... it's a really irresponsible decision."
Gossage was sentenced to an eight-month community correction order and fined $500 for the high-range drink driving charge. She was also disqualified from driving for 12 months.
Once that period is over, Gossage must have an interlock device installed on her car for 48 months.
