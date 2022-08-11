Mudgee Guardian
Court

Paul Andrew Burke pleaded guilty in Mudgee Local Court to making a false statement to police and not paying for damaged property

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
August 11 2022 - 5:00am
Man tells police his car was stolen after crashing it into a fence

A Bocoble man who crashed his car into a fence after a night at the pub and then told police his car was stolen has been convicted.

