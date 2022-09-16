Three people are dead as a result of two different fatal accidents in a horror evening on Central West roads.
Two people were killed in a two-car accident at Goolma on Friday afternoon, while a man involved in a different head-on collision at Alectown, north of Parkes, is also dead.
The two fatal accidents - one on the Goolma Road and the other on the Newell Highway - happened just an hour apart. Both roads remain closed.
NSW Police have confirmed the double fatality in Goolma, as well as the fatality at Alectown.
At Goolma, emergency services were called to the intersection of Goolma Road and Gorries Lane at around 4pm on September 16.
Six people in total were involved in the accident, three of them were young girls.
Four Toll Ambulance Rescue Helicopters were called to the scene, with multiple patients transferred to Westmead Hospital.
A woman in her 20s was taken to Mudgee Hospital to be treated for abdominal pain.
NSW Ambulance Inspector Craig Hall said the scene in Goolma was "very distressing".
"Some of the patients were trapped and had to be extricated from the vehicles. Crews worked to prioritise those with the most significant injuries and get them to hospital as soon as possible," he said.
"Incidents such as these are always confronting, but particularly so when children are involved.
"This was a massive joint emergency services response and we'd like to thank our colleagues from Fire and Rescue NSW and NSW Police."
At Alectown, the Newell Highway is closed as Central West Police District officers investigate a head-on collision between two utes.
One of the men involved was killed at the scene while another was flown to hospital.
