A Chief Medical Officer (CMO) has been appointed for the first time to oversee crucial health care standards across the Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD).
University of Sydney professor, Mark Arnold, a rheumatologist, has been appointed to the role, which is "specifically designed" to address standards of clinical practice and care at health services in western NSW.
Professor Arnold is also tasked to "engage closely with clinical staff at all levels" to ensure the WNSWLHD is responding to staffing concerns aired by health care unions protesting work overload and staff shortage.
"The CMO role is specifically designed to put real emphasis on the standards of clinical practice, the ethics of care, and the long-term development of the medical workforce," health district chief executive officer Mark Spittal said in a statement.
The health district, which employs over 8,000 staff, is in-charge of broad public health services in the central west covering Orange and Bathurst, Dubbo-Orana region and far west community health centres.
Professor Arnold's appointment is one of the ways the local health district is handling the investigations involving Dubbo Hospital and Orange Hospital, where patients have died and investigations have been undertaken by the Health Care Complaints Commission.
Mr Spittal said professor Arnold's appointment will pave way for an "open, honest communication and collaboration between clinicians delivering frontline care and senior leaders responsible for steering the [local health district] is vital."
"It's an essential part of providing world-class care and continually developing and improving the way we deliver that care.
"We want our LHD to be a dynamic and supportive workplace, one that doctors and other clinical staff choose as the place to grow and develop life-long careers."
Professor Arnold will be "an integral part of the district's executive team alongside senior leaders with professional oversight for nursing and allied health," Mr Spittal said.
As a rheumatologist for over 30 years, professor Arnold has taught and led the Rural Clinical School with the Sydney University campus at Dubbo.
In a statement, professor Arnold said he was aware of the "complex task" and committed to fostering a district-wide culture of collaboration, cooperation, and respect."
"The needs of our clinicians and communities have been stated and clearly understood...I'm delighted to be part of the process which will aim to develop a workforce and culture across the district for the benefit of all our community's health."
Health workers walked out of their shifts as they criticised the local health district management for ignoring their pleas to put in place a ratio of four patients per staff per shift to improve the level of care they say has deteriorated over time.
During the pandemic, the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association and Australian Paramedics Union have claimed shortage of staff resulted in work overload and poor working conditions.
The NSW Nurses and Midwives Association recently staged their third strike in a row to demand "safe staffing ratio" as the union blamed under-staffing as the main cause of "bad patients' outcomes occurring."
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
