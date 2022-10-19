The new face of Mudgee PCYC on bringing in new ideas from the community

Mudgee PCYC has a new manager and a new focus on bringing new ideas to the club.
When Brianna McNabb stepped into the role at the beginning of October, she knew she had some big shoes to fill after the departure of long-time manager Railene Doherty.
Originally from Sydney, she and her fiance moved to Mudgee recently to get away from life in the city, and when the opportunity presented itself Brianna knew she was up to the challenge.
Now in her third week, Brianna is in the midst of learning all the intricacies of the role as well as embedding herself in the community.
"...the community side of things is definitely new to me. [Right now] I'm probably trying to work my head around that, it's going to be something new and something challenging for me, which I like," she said.
"Right now I'm just trying to get my head around the business and the PCYC as a whole. And then hopefully, once I've done that, we can start to try new things and see what works, see what the community wants...
"A lot of people love the idea of boxing. So I've had a lot of suggestions from random people about boxing. So we're hoping that that's something we can implement next year or try. So big tasks ahead."
Brianna said she wants the PCYC to become something that the whole community feels a connection to.
"I am the manager, but at the end of the day, I think it's definitely a team effort. Everyone's really invested in adding new things. We would love to see more kids in here.
"There's boxing fitness classes, but why aren't we doing one for younger kids at the end of the day, they can't come into the gym...
"We need to utilise the space that we have and try and figure that out. So anything to do with bringing more kids into the club and offering more kids programs is definitely what we want to be doing in the next six to 12 months."
Brianna said will spend her next few weeks introducing herself to as many people in the community as possible.
"I just want to be welcoming to everyone that comes in...," she said.
"I know Railene was here so long. And so that's going to be a little bit harder in some instances, because everyone's so used to her. But everyone's been awesome and introducing themselves. And so I think just knowing that I am going to be at the PCYC is important for the next little bit anyway."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.