Footy fans now have their chance to score tickets to the Newcastle Knights vs Manly Warringah Sea Eagles with locals getting exclusive early access.
Mid-Western Region locals will have exclusive access from 12pm tomorrow, Wednesday, 7 December, by heading to Council's website and Facebook page.
Tickets for the general public on sale 12pm Thursday, 8 December at 123tix.com.au
Round 5 of the NRL Premiership Sea Eagles v Knights will be held at 3pm on Saturday, 1 April at Glen Willow Regional Sports Complex.
Mayor Des Kennedy said in a release that he is thrilled to welcome back the club for its third home game in Mudgee.
"It is fantastic that Manly have come on board to host their third home game at Glen Willow and we're delighted to welcome them back," Cr Kennedy said.
"Manly draw a big crowd and I have no doubt the Round 5 match against Newcastle will be very well attended, so get your tickets as soon as you can."
New Sea Eagles CEO Tony Mestrov said in the same release that he was personally looking forward to experiencing the 'Manly2Mudgee' experience for the first time himself in April.
"One of the big things I've learnt here since coming on as CEO is just how much genuine excitement our Members and supporters have for our home game in Mudgee. They just love it,'' Mr Mestrov said.
"It is the same with our players. They have told me how much they enjoy walking around town and seeing the thousands of Manly supporters proudly wearing their maroon and white colours. All the businesses get behind us, so we just can't thank Mudgee enough.
Council says this year's event will see the return of a premium ticketing package within the corporate marquee.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.