BATHURST netball graduates Teagan Germech and Mudgee native Mia Baggett took on the best Australia has to offer during their recent championship bids on the national stage, and each had reason to be thrilled by what they achieved.
Germech celebrated gold medal glory with the NSW Mixed Open team the Australian Men's and Mixed Netball Association (AMMNA) National Championships in Perth while Baggett came away with the bronze at the Under 19s National Netball Championships in Darwin.
Baggett's performance saw her named in the Australian Under 19s squad.
Following a brilliant match-winning performance in the grand final Baggett said the selection made a great week into something even more special.
"I was completely speechless. It didn't set in for a while," she said.
"After the start earlier in the week, where I was spending a lot of time on the bench, it felt even better. When hearing that news, on top of winning the medal and winning the grand final by one, it was unbelievable.
"I remember three days before nationals I was shooting for hours and hours, telling myself that I was going to go there with full confidence. You just have the trust the process.
"I learned so much resilience from the tournament. You just need to remember that your moment will come."
The former Bathurst-based pair, who are now both in Sydney, were among some of the best performers for their team at their respective championships.
Germech's mixed opens side celebrated a special gold medal success with a big 61-45 grand final win over Queensland, who have been the powerhouse state in the competition in recent times.
On an individual level Germech had a sensational tournament.
She came away with the runner-up placing in the tournament MVP standings and was given a spot in NSW's 'All Star Seven' squad that celebrated the team's top players of the competition.
NSW didn't show their hand too early and were rewarded for their tactics, as they brought their best netball at the right time of the tournament.
"Throughout the week we'd lost to Queensland by quite a bit. Our coach's tactic was to not show our best seven on the court during a game, and that was mentally tough to try and remember that there was a plan to stick to," Germech said.
"We beat Queensland in the qualifying final 54-51 after we were down by six going into the final quarter. We knew we could do it. We walked onto the court once more against them for the grand final and we had them from the start.
"We'd played terribly at the start of the week, to be honest, but we built and built and we peaked at the right time."
Germech said the experience with mixed netball, which only began recently, had been special.
"Nathan, my brother, is in the men's program. I hadn't played netball for a while because I was focused on football and AFL but played netball socially with Nathan. From there I got asked to trial in October and here we are.
"Fingers crossed that from here I can make the Australian mixed team."
Mudgee native Baggett, who graduated from Scots All Saints College, had to bide her time to show what she could do for NSW at the Top End.
Baggett had limited minutes for the team in their opening round win over Tasmania and that would continue to be the overarching theme for the former Bathurst player throughout the tournament.
However, the shooter gained a major opportunity when she took to the court for an extended period of time in the grand final, and she didn't disappoint when the pressure was at its greatest.
Baggett finished as the top scorer for NSW (18 points) in their thrilling comeback 37-36 bronze medal game victory over Victoria.
"After all of our months of training leading up to the tournament it was so nice to bring a medal back to the family," Baggett said.
"We were three down going into the final quarter of the final so we just needed to maintain our centre pass while finding a turnover and we converted the transition, which was so special, and we were able to stay one above them.
"My game time was patchy because we had four shooters and they had their two who had played at the nationals before, but they believed in me during that last game.
"In that game my coach said to me 'Put the bib on now' and I was like 'Yes, I'm ready, I'm ready'. I ended up playing three quarters in the last game.
"Winning by one was such a special moment. I remember running to my dads arms crying. It was so nice."
Germech's brother Nathan was also in action at the AMMNA National Championships at Perth with the NSW Open Men's side.
His team finished third on the ladder at the conclusion of the pool stage but they went down 45-36 to Victoria in the preliminary final to come home with the bronze.
