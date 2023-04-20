Mudgee Guardian
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Teagan Germech, Mia Baggett both excel on the national stage for NSW

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated April 21 2023 - 10:24am, first published 9:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BATHURST netball graduates Teagan Germech and Mudgee native Mia Baggett took on the best Australia has to offer during their recent championship bids on the national stage, and each had reason to be thrilled by what they achieved.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.