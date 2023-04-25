Moh and Snow ride together: Sisters raise thousands for charity as part of postie bike ride

Sisters Sinoma and Moana Gilbert are on a mission to step outside their comfort zone and raise money for a great cause - all on two wheels.
The duo will be among 37 women taking part in the never late 'fe-mail' postie bike ride which sets off from Cowra Japanese Gardens on Wednesday morning, April 26.
The ride in its original all-male form is now in its tenth year while 2023 marks the first all-women's ride.
When the idea to take part was presented to Sinoma by a friend, complete with another offer to borrow a postie bike, she saw an opportunity to the take leap with her sister.
"I said to Moh [Moana], 'I didn't want to do it by myself.' I thought 'what a perfect bonding exercise for my sis and I'," Sinoma said.
"We're all doing it for the same cause, so it's pretty amazing to see the like-minded women that we're all going to be around," Moana said.
That cause is raising money for charity Wings4Kids that supports families from regional NSW with children who require transport to and from their medical appointments. All money raised goes to the charity with no fees to get in the way of the charity getting the money it needs.
The collective goal for the ride was to raise $75,000. As of Tuesday afternoon, April 25, more than $94,000 has been raised, handily eclipsing the goal and is well on the way to breaking the $100,000 ceiling by the end of the ride.
The bikes can travel roughly 125 kms on a single five-litre tank of fuel, so keeping an eye on the gauge will be important, even more so with cheeky 'fines' for those less careful.
"Apparently if you run out of petrol you get 'fined' which will go to the fundraising tally - and don't leave your keys in the bike because you'll have to pay to get them back which will go to charity. Even the fuel that they fill us up with every day, that money also goes to charity," Sinoma said.
"We're probably a little underprepared - we didn't get the sheepskin covers like some of the other girls did. But as you can see, Moh is equipped with a Jerry can on the back of her bike," Sinoma joked.
"We've got on-road mechanics in case we have any breakdowns - I'm leaving that jerry can on because I don't want to get fined," Moana laughed.
The sisters expect the all-female ride to grow in popularity next year.
"I was reflecting on what a good experience this is for girls to learn how to ride with a whole bunch of other women, at all different levels of experience, getting comfortable and also getting to know other people at the same time. I think we're most looking forward to that," Sinoma said.
"I think they could quite easily double the numbers next year."
Sinoma and Moana will join a group of 35 other riders that will leave from the Cowra Japanese Gardens on Wednesday and will travel through Parkes, Orange, Manildra, Stuart Town, Gulgong, Windeyer and finally arrive in Mudgee on Saturday, April 29.
