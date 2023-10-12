Sue's mission to help those in need live a healthier life

Sue has 100 different varieties of edible plants at Glencoe Farm, as well as over 100 goats along with meat birds and laying hens. She has been the administrator for the local Mudgee community facebook page "Sustain Domain" since 2015 - formerly "Mudgee Co-op" - where locals can share tips and recipes, advertise excess produce, as well as barter, swap, share and donate what they grow and make. The group has grown rapidly with a great increase in interest recently, seeing its members increase to 400.