On very high fire danger days, James Manners is on standby at the Mudgee airport with his RAFT group (Remote Area Firefighting Team).
They prepare to be winched from a helicopter into remote lightning strike areas, and to fight their way out from the middle of the wildfire.
"I'm lucky to be part of such a tight-knit team, with amazing comradery," Mr Manners said.
Manners joined the RFS Lawson Brigade in 2016. After growing up in the Blue Mountains, Manners had seen many fires and was inspired to contribute through volunteering.
"It's what we do in Australia, we help each other in tough times," he said.
"Being part of the RFS is a really positive thing to do."
Manners is best known in the Mudgee region as the winemaker behind the label Manners Wine, whilst also being the head winemaker and consultant for First Ridge Estate in Mudgee.
Manners moved to the Mudgee region in 1997 to work at Montrose Estate, before leaving again to do some winemaking in Canada.
Manners took the plunge to start his own local wine label Manners Wine in 2011.
A successful application to do a vintage season in France saw Manners recently spent seven weeks in the Southern Rhone region. It was a time for self reflection, connecting with his French family heritage and re engaging with French traditional winemaking processes.
Read more:
"I've always tried to walk that line between art and science in my own winemaking," he said.
"There's the traditions of the Old World (France) and advancements of the New World (Australia), and as a boutique player in a big industry, there's a lot of challenges to putting yourself out there and creating wines with broad appeal."
Returning to Mudgee from France, Manners has reinvigorated his love for the Mudgee region, the local wines and the community. Manners believes that using his social networks in the community have been essential in both the creation and direction of his business, but also for recovering from the trauma of the horrific 2019/2020 fire season.
"I've always found so many people in Mudgee to be genuine with their care and support, and the Lawson Brigade has been no exception. They've been like family to me in every sense," he said.
Manners believes that the Mudgee region offers a type of lifestyle that is unlike anywhere else.
"I draw, I paint, I write poetry, I started my business here, I raised my family here, and I'm grateful for all the region offers," he said.
It's this diversity of opportunity and a love of learning that Manners tries to share with his sons. "I'm always learning, whether it's firefighting, business, personal wellbeing or family work-life balance" Manners said, "and I really feel that phrase 'it takes a village'. I'm grateful that Mudgee is my village."
Manners Wines can be found in the Mudgee Wine Shop, in local restaurants and online at his website www.mannerswine.com.au.
