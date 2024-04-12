Women's postie bike ride cracks half a million dollars raised in just two years

The second annual Never Late Fe-Mail Postie Bike Ride concluded on Sunday, April 7 with 63 riders making their way into Mudgee on the last leg of the charity ride.
A whopping $310,000 was raised across all the riders for the charity Wings4Kidz, an increase on the already impressive $200,000 that was raised in 2023.
Sinoma Gilbert who teamed up with her sister in a cohort of riders last year and again this year, said the ride was even better the second time around.
"It was so good... and I say that because there were more riders - and I think this time around we know more about the charity and what they do but also we got to hear from different families who are supported by the charity on each of the nights," Sinoma said.
In just two years, the women's ride has raised more than half a million dollars for the charity, an impressive feat no matter which way you cut it. In 2023 the men's ride celebrated 10 years of fundraising and announced that it had successfully raised approximately $1,500,000.
"A lot of the people who are on the ride have been impacted in some way through the Wings4Kidz charity. So I just feel like the girls are just super creative when it comes to trying to raise money," Sinoma said.
"They're motivated by the fact that regional kids get direct support from this charity. And we know how much - as a mother - a lot of the women on the ride are mothers. We know how much our kids mean to us."
Glynis Hensley from Gulgong, whose group The Gulgong Girls raised more than $50,000 and whose husband has never missed a ride, said it feels like you're part of one big family.
"It's been a really heartwarming experience really... it's like a big family, and to hear the stories of the kids and families that it benefits along the along the way is pretty special," Glynis said.
"It makes you realize that what you're doing is really for a good cause. It's a pretty amazing charity really."
Wings4Kidz CEO Brendan Crane said it's amazing to see the women's ride take off the way it has.
"It's not only about the numbers, it's also seeing the live that all of these women had for - not only for the charity - but for the kids the charity supports," Mr Crane said.
"We had a couple of the kids come along and just the way that these women reached out... it's just such a beautiful thing to see.
"It just really reinforces the fact that we do look at the charity and the supporters and the benefactors of the charity as a family."
Brendan said the money raised will help more than 100 families fly return and access important treatment. Brendan said currently the charity helps, including five families that live in the Mudgee area.
The male version of the ride will take place in October and will be an historic tenth ride after a year off owing to COVID restrictions.
