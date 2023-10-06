Michael is busy curating an exhibition of his work that would feature at a not-yet-built natural history museum in Gulgong. He became involved with the project when searching for a place to create and display some his work. Remembering Gulgong from visits in years past, he was impressed with the history that remained in the town and the welcoming nature of its residents. Originally it was floated that the collection could be housed in a room at the Gulgong Gold Experience before plans changed and an idea to construct the history museum was put forward.