"And now that another town has potentially grabbed it, that'll be great - I'll probably have more people through in a larger center but it's still sad because the Council were - with on exception - spectacular in this. They worked hard to get this there, to get the money and they saw it as a positive thing and would last for 100 years and I'd bequeath my collection to the town after my death anyway so that it was all going to be there as a permanent attraction to educate people in the area."