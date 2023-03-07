Mudgee Guardian
Celebrating local women: Stories of triumph, love, leadership and strength

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
Updated March 8 2023 - 10:38am, first published 10:00am
Collections: Celebrating amazing local women
Hannah Edensor at her studio that faces Perry Street in Mudgee. Photo: Benjamin Palmer

'It was the missing link in my life': Hannah's journey from tag-along to Mudgee yoga teacher

Hannah Edensor first fell in love with yoga when she joined a class with a friend more than half a decade ago.

Local News

