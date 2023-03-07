Collections: Celebrating amazing local women

Hannah Edensor first fell in love with yoga when she joined a class with a friend more than half a decade ago.
Hannah moved to Mudgee from Sydney in 2017 at a time when she knew she had to slow down in life. Looking for a community connection in a new town she soon found it in a yoga studio then located in Byron Place, first tagging along with a friend who was taking a class and a spark was ignited in Hannah almost immediately.
A more-than-100-year-old church was escorted to its new Mudgee home after a years-long dream for a local mother and daughter is finally realised. The church that appeared on the west end of Market Street set heads turning and tongues wagging when it appeared in late 2022.
It was difficult to imagine Jamieson Leeson enjoying a bigger year than 2021, when she made her Paralympics debut for Australia. But 2022 went a long way to topping that as the Dunedoo star achieved national and international glory.
Traveling along Perry Street recently, you could be excused for wondering what is up with a striking yellow sign adorning the footpath that has appeared recently.
The newly-opened Good Day Lifestyle Co is the brainchild of Emma Baker, a Mudgee mum who moved to the area with her husband Jim Wilson two years ago. With a goal of getting out of the city, the fashion designer and chef couple made the move to the Mudgee region and haven't looked back.
Admitting she was nervous, Danette Johanson was minutes away from having all her hair cut off.
Supported by a large crowd of children staff, friends and family, Danette's hair was braided, cut and shaved off by Paige Henning from K + Co Hair Lounge at Mudgee Preschool.
The educator faced the clippers on Monday as Pink Up month began to draw to a close. She raised more than $5000 for the Leukaemia Foundation and donating her hair to be made into a wig for women who have lost theirs during chemotherapy.
Michelle Dobson has the kind of bubbly smile you want to see when you are treating yourself to a hair appointment. You can find Michelle and her smile at Lush hair studio in Portland, over 100 kilometres from her home in Mudgee.
The two hour and 40 minute round trip sounds like a lot, but Michelle has found positive ways to use the time.
Two-time paralympic equestrian Sue-Ellen Lovett has often said "if there isn't a light at the end of the tunnel, go down and light the bloody thing yourself" but lately she's been struggling to live by that philosophy.
Mudgee woman Anne McLean has been granted a rare accolade by the Vatican for her work with the Catholic Church.
Father Owen Gibbons, Parish Priest on behalf of Bishop Michael McKenna presented the Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice, a decoration of the Holy See, to McLean from the Mudgee Parish.
Local radio personality Jess Scully from Real FM was a winner at annual Australian Commercial radio Awards held in Sydney.
Jess was a finalist in the Best Music Special category for her self-produced special celebrating her love of Taylor Swift. Jess eclipsed entries from all over Australia to take out the award.
Mudgee PCYC has a new manager and a new focus on bringing new ideas to the club.
When Brianna McNabb stepped into the role at the beginning of October, she knew she had some big shoes to fill after the departure of long-time manager Railene Doherty.
Originally from Sydney, she and her fiance moved to Mudgee recently to get away from life in the city, and when the opportunity presented itself Brianna knew she was up to the challenge.
In 2020, Indigiearth founder and managing director, Sharon Winsor, a Ngemba Weilwan woman established a space for the business that she started in 2012 on Lions Drive. Now Sharon is excited to start a new chapter at a new location and grow her business around Australia and the world.
Rianna Le is a passionate educator, teacher and now children's author.
Rianna has put a ribbon on a long-time project to write a publish her own children's book titled The Tale of the Trolls.
While working as a teacher, a side project running an Instagram page exploded in popularity, giving Rianna the opportunity to pursue that full time along with getting the book out the door. She originally wrote the book for a university assignment years ago but wanted to fully bring it to life after her students enjoyed it so much.
Over the years there have been numerous campaigns hoping to improve facilities in Mudgee for parents with children with little success, but one mum reckons she's the one to do it.
Karli McKinley moved to Mudgee in 2021 and quickly noticed facilities for parents with babies and young children were lacking in some areas of the CBD. She created a Facebook group called the Parents in Mudgee Project, hoping to bring together other like-minded parents together to share tips, ideas and advocate businesses and council for change.
The next generation of rural health specialists are being trained in Tasmania, and Dr Sally Street is helping to lead the charge.
For the newly appointed Director of Rural Generalist Training and Development at Mersey Community Hospital, rural generalist medicine is not only "the best job in the world" - it's a vital resource for remote communities.
Her journey on The Voice Australia may have come to an end, but for Mudgee's Lauren 'Lau' Abend, it's a moment she will forever cherish.
One day Mollie Blackman hopes to represent Australia and with the potential she is showing, it's well within her reach.
The 14-year-old recently competed at the NSW State Youth Championships where she was awarded her first medal, a silver in shot put.
It's uncommon to find a best friend in a woman who was born over 150 years ago.
But for Hill End-based artist and author Rebecca Wilson, her friendship with Kate Kelly has been a source of inspiration and fulfilment.
Mudgee can now boast being home to one of Australia's best and most influential educators.
St Matthews Catholic School teacher, Louise Puslednik was officially crowned Australia's best maths teacher at the Australian Mathematical Sciences Institute (AMSI) Choose Maths Awards.
Joy Harrison was announced as the Dubbo Electorate's Woman of the Year on International Women's Day. Ms Harrison is a fourth-generation resident of Gulgong who moved to the town from the city after years of visiting on holidays and her grandmother instilling her with passion for its history.
Louisa has never been immortalised in bronze or stone, consistent with the observation that there are more monuments to animals in Australia than non-fictional women.
A life size bronze of Louisa Lawson. What a wonderful idea.
Given how few Australian women are celebrated this way, the plans for acknowledging this remarkable daughter of Mudgee seem timely.
A blurry photo of a jazzy-looking bee in a Mudgee backyard has the potential to rewrite the books on native bees in the Mudgee region.
Four months ago Mudgee's Jackie Trott started the Mudgee Bee Project, aiming to educate residents about the critical role that native bees play in the region and our lives around Australia.
Five-year-old Mia Bennett went to her school disco in Gulgong on a Thursday and danced with her friends, on Saturday, she went to the Gulgong Show and by Monday she was being flown to Dubbo Hospital for treatment and later to Sydney.
Sharon Winsor and her award winning business are on a mission to give Mudgee a taste of mother earth.
Established in 2012, Indigearth has been taking Australia by storm with many craving the knowledge and taste of native Aboriginal food.
Wow, where do I start.
Ultimate Care is Marg's baby, her second family.
Although her 'real' family may disagree with this, given all the time and energy she puts into her business, therapists and clients over the years, it's true.
Guts.
That's what it takes to get to the level of one local girl who is carving it up and claiming more wins than ever in sport that's often seen as male-dominated.
From the moment Lockie Cox was born, his parents Peta Ryan and Josh Cox knew something wasn't quite right.
Three years later, Lockie was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy [DMD], a rare form of muscular dystrophy that is fast-acting and is found almost exclusively in young boys.
After successfully launching Cade Kitchen & Bar at the start of September to an eager community, executive chef Renee Cade has now launched her anticipated dinner menu.
Renee said she's really looking forward to welcoming dinner guests.
