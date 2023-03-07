Collections: Celebrating amazing local women

Hannah Edensor at her studio that faces Perry Street in Mudgee. Photo: Benjamin Palmer

'It was the missing link in my life': Hannah's journey from tag-along to Mudgee yoga teacher

Hannah Edensor first fell in love with yoga when she joined a class with a friend more than half a decade ago.



Hannah moved to Mudgee from Sydney in 2017 at a time when she knew she had to slow down in life. Looking for a community connection in a new town she soon found it in a yoga studio then located in Byron Place, first tagging along with a friend who was taking a class and a spark was ignited in Hannah almost immediately.

Published February 2023

Faye Crook (left) with her daughter Kim Stanton (right) outside the church on Market Street in Mudgee's west. Photo: Benjamin Palmer

Church finds a new Mudgee home thanks to mother and daughter's passion project

A more-than-100-year-old church was escorted to its new Mudgee home after a years-long dream for a local mother and daughter is finally realised. The church that appeared on the west end of Market Street set heads turning and tongues wagging when it appeared in late 2022.

Published January 2023

Silver individual medal win at World Championships.

Leeson eyes Paris Paralympics after World Championships effort

It was difficult to imagine Jamieson Leeson enjoying a bigger year than 2021, when she made her Paralympics debut for Australia. But 2022 went a long way to topping that as the Dunedoo star achieved national and international glory.

Published December 2022

Emma with some of her wares. Photo: Benjamin Palmer

Good Day: The striking new Mudgee store splashing colour all over Perry Street

Traveling along Perry Street recently, you could be excused for wondering what is up with a striking yellow sign adorning the footpath that has appeared recently.

The newly-opened Good Day Lifestyle Co is the brainchild of Emma Baker, a Mudgee mum who moved to the area with her husband Jim Wilson two years ago. With a goal of getting out of the city, the fashion designer and chef couple made the move to the Mudgee region and haven't looked back.

Published October 2022

Paige Henning, Danette Johanson and Hugh Bateman at Mudgee Preschool. Photo: Benjamin Palmer

Mudgee Preschool teacher cuts her hair off in front of enthusiastic crowd



Admitting she was nervous, Danette Johanson was minutes away from having all her hair cut off.

Supported by a large crowd of children staff, friends and family, Danette's hair was braided, cut and shaved off by Paige Henning from K + Co Hair Lounge at Mudgee Preschool.

The educator faced the clippers on Monday as Pink Up month began to draw to a close. She raised more than $5000 for the Leukaemia Foundation and donating her hair to be made into a wig for women who have lost theirs during chemotherapy.

Published November 2022

Michelle Dobson stands in front of her colourful products. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.

Hard work and a dream come true for Michelle

Michelle Dobson has the kind of bubbly smile you want to see when you are treating yourself to a hair appointment. You can find Michelle and her smile at Lush hair studio in Portland, over 100 kilometres from her home in Mudgee.

The two hour and 40 minute round trip sounds like a lot, but Michelle has found positive ways to use the time.

Published December 2022

Local paralympian opens up about 'fall from grace' in autobiography



Two-time paralympic equestrian Sue-Ellen Lovett has often said "if there isn't a light at the end of the tunnel, go down and light the bloody thing yourself" but lately she's been struggling to live by that philosophy.



Published December 2022

Father Owen Gibbons with Anne McLean presenting her the accolade. Photo: Supplied

Anne McLean bestowed with rare honour from the Vatican for her decades of service

Mudgee woman Anne McLean has been granted a rare accolade by the Vatican for her work with the Catholic Church.

Father Owen Gibbons, Parish Priest on behalf of Bishop Michael McKenna presented the Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice, a decoration of the Holy See, to McLean from the Mudgee Parish.

Published November 2022

Local radio personality Jess Scully from Real FM. Photo: Supplied

How a love of Taylor Swift landed this radio personality a national award

Local radio personality Jess Scully from Real FM was a winner at annual Australian Commercial radio Awards held in Sydney.



Jess was a finalist in the Best Music Special category for her self-produced special celebrating her love of Taylor Swift. Jess eclipsed entries from all over Australia to take out the award.

Published November 2022

Beth Appleton, Brianna McNabb and Alanna Morris. Photo: Benjamin Palmer

The new face of Mudgee PCYC on bringing in new ideas from the community

Mudgee PCYC has a new manager and a new focus on bringing new ideas to the club.

When Brianna McNabb stepped into the role at the beginning of October, she knew she had some big shoes to fill after the departure of long-time manager Railene Doherty.

Originally from Sydney, she and her fiance moved to Mudgee recently to get away from life in the city, and when the opportunity presented itself Brianna knew she was up to the challenge.

Published October 2022

Sharon serving customers at Indigiearth located in the Mudgee Arts Precinct.

Indigiearth finds a new home and a new focus as the First Nations business booms nationally

In 2020, Indigiearth founder and managing director, Sharon Winsor, a Ngemba Weilwan woman established a space for the business that she started in 2012 on Lions Drive. Now Sharon is excited to start a new chapter at a new location and grow her business around Australia and the world.

Published October 2022

Rianna Le with a copy of her book. Photo: Supplied

A dream comes to life with new children's book by Mudgee-based author

Rianna Le is a passionate educator, teacher and now children's author.

Rianna has put a ribbon on a long-time project to write a publish her own children's book titled The Tale of the Trolls.

While working as a teacher, a side project running an Instagram page exploded in popularity, giving Rianna the opportunity to pursue that full time along with getting the book out the door. She originally wrote the book for a university assignment years ago but wanted to fully bring it to life after her students enjoyed it so much.

Published October 2022

Karli McKinley says there needs to be better information about facilities for parents around town.

A mother's crusade to make Mudgee a better place for parents and children



Over the years there have been numerous campaigns hoping to improve facilities in Mudgee for parents with children with little success, but one mum reckons she's the one to do it.

Karli McKinley moved to Mudgee in 2021 and quickly noticed facilities for parents with babies and young children were lacking in some areas of the CBD. She created a Facebook group called the Parents in Mudgee Project, hoping to bring together other like-minded parents together to share tips, ideas and advocate businesses and council for change.

Published September 2022

Dr Sally Street has stepped into the newly created role of Director of Rural Generalist Training & Development at Mersey Community Hospital, Latrobe. Picture Rod Thompson

Former Mudgee doctor Sally Street the new future of rural health training

The next generation of rural health specialists are being trained in Tasmania, and Dr Sally Street is helping to lead the charge.

For the newly appointed Director of Rural Generalist Training and Development at Mersey Community Hospital, rural generalist medicine is not only "the best job in the world" - it's a vital resource for remote communities.

Published September 2022

Mudgee's Lau Abend may have finished up on The Voice but it's not the end for her. Photo: Channel 7.

Mudgee's Lauren 'Lau' Abend exits The Voice after chilling semi-final performance

Her journey on The Voice Australia may have come to an end, but for Mudgee's Lauren 'Lau' Abend, it's a moment she will forever cherish.

Published September 2021



After receiving a silver medal in shot put at the NSW State Youth Championships, Mollie Blackman hopes to one day represent Australia. Photo: Jay-Anna Mobbs

Mollie Blackman claims first medal ahead of NSW hammer throw stint

One day Mollie Blackman hopes to represent Australia and with the potential she is showing, it's well within her reach.

The 14-year-old recently competed at the NSW State Youth Championships where she was awarded her first medal, a silver in shot put.

Published March 2021

Rebecca Wilson in her studio at Hill End, with her piece Fatal Bloodline in the background. Picture: Allen & Unwin

Artist Rebecca Wilson from Hill End uncovers story behind bushranger Ned Kelly's sister

It's uncommon to find a best friend in a woman who was born over 150 years ago.

But for Hill End-based artist and author Rebecca Wilson, her friendship with Kate Kelly has been a source of inspiration and fulfilment.

Published March 2021

Louise Puslednik in the library at St Matthew's Catholic School. Photo: Benjamin Palmer

Louise is forging a path for young women in STEM

Mudgee can now boast being home to one of Australia's best and most influential educators.

St Matthews Catholic School teacher, Louise Puslednik was officially crowned Australia's best maths teacher at the Australian Mathematical Sciences Institute (AMSI) Choose Maths Awards.

Published October 2019

Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders, Woman of the Year Joy Harrison and Minister for Women Bronnie Taylor. Photo: TOM BARBER

Joy Harrison named Dubbo's Woman of the Year

Joy Harrison was announced as the Dubbo Electorate's Woman of the Year on International Women's Day. Ms Harrison is a fourth-generation resident of Gulgong who moved to the town from the city after years of visiting on holidays and her grandmother instilling her with passion for its history.

Published March 2021

A portrait of Louisa Lawson.

A proposal for a new iconic landmark in Mudgee

Louisa has never been immortalised in bronze or stone, consistent with the observation that there are more monuments to animals in Australia than non-fictional women.

Published February 2021

'Acknowledging a remarkable daughter of Mudgee'

A life size bronze of Louisa Lawson. What a wonderful idea.

Given how few Australian women are celebrated this way, the plans for acknowledging this remarkable daughter of Mudgee seem timely.

Jackie Trott and her son Fallon show off some of the bee hotels available in Mudgee.

Bee project leads to rare discovery in a Mudgee backyard

A blurry photo of a jazzy-looking bee in a Mudgee backyard has the potential to rewrite the books on native bees in the Mudgee region.

Four months ago Mudgee's Jackie Trott started the Mudgee Bee Project, aiming to educate residents about the critical role that native bees play in the region and our lives around Australia.

Published September 2020

Mia and her mother. Photo: Facebook / Stacey Bennett

Mia's brave journey and the community that rallied around her

Five-year-old Mia Bennett went to her school disco in Gulgong on a Thursday and danced with her friends, on Saturday, she went to the Gulgong Show and by Monday she was being flown to Dubbo Hospital for treatment and later to Sydney.

Read the full story - Published March 2019

Lesley Carberry. Photo: Isabella Moore

Strength to strength: Indigiearth

Sharon Winsor and her award winning business are on a mission to give Mudgee a taste of mother earth.

Established in 2012, Indigearth has been taking Australia by storm with many craving the knowledge and taste of native Aboriginal food.

Published September 2020

Ultimate Care's Emma Kurtz with Ultimate Care owner Marg Ottley.

People of the Year 2020: Marg Ottley

Wow, where do I start.

Ultimate Care is Marg's baby, her second family.

Although her 'real' family may disagree with this, given all the time and energy she puts into her business, therapists and clients over the years, it's true.

Published January 2021

Meghan Rutledge: Mudgees reigning MX queen.

Meghan Rutledge: Mudgee's reigning MX queen

Guts.

That's what it takes to get to the level of one local girl who is carving it up and claiming more wins than ever in sport that's often seen as male-dominated.

Published September 2018



Peta and Lockie. Photo: Benjamin Palmer

A Mudgee mum is doing whatever she can to find a treatment for her son's rare disease

From the moment Lockie Cox was born, his parents Peta Ryan and Josh Cox knew something wasn't quite right.

Three years later, Lockie was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy [DMD], a rare form of muscular dystrophy that is fast-acting and is found almost exclusively in young boys.

Published March 2019

Restaurant Manager and Chef, Renee Cade

A sneak peek inside Cade Kitchen and Bar on Perry Street

After successfully launching Cade Kitchen & Bar at the start of September to an eager community, executive chef Renee Cade has now launched her anticipated dinner menu.

Renee said she's really looking forward to welcoming dinner guests.